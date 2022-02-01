Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Medical examiner on stand at officers’ trial in Floyd death

FILE - The chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide will return to the...
FILE - The chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide will return to the stand Tuesday at the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide will return to the stand Tuesday at the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Prosecutors say Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene.

Defense attorneys are trying to make the case that the officers’ training was inadequate and that the police department has a culture that teaches new officers to not question their superiors.

They have said that Chauvin, the most senior officer on the scene, took charge the day Floyd was killed.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Marie Wesley
Faribault woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed by squad driven by Rice County Sheriff’s deputy
A man, Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, driving with two young children died in a multi-car accident...
Man dies in weekend multi-car accident
A small plane crashed Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, near Hutchinson, Minn. The McLeod County Sheriff’s...
2 men seriously injured in small plane crash near Hutchinson
Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

Latest News

Groundhog's Day Edition
Trivia Tuesday (2/1/22)
FILE - Prosecutors say Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who was...
State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death
When it rains, it pours, right? Thanks to all those who shared their terrible, no-good, very...
QOTD (Results)
FILE — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has announced her intention to seek a third term representing...
Omar seeks third term representing Minnesota’s 5th District