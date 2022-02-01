Michigan plans 1st US electric vehicle charging road by 2023

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says the first electric vehicle charging road in the U.S. will be built in Detroit by 2023.

A news release from her office Tuesday says the state’s department of transportation awarded the contract to ElectReon, an Israel-based company that develops wireless charging infrastructure.

The roadway would wirelessly charge electric vehicles while they are in motion or stationary.

ElectReon has contracts for similar roadways in Israel, Sweden, Italy and Germany.

The roadway will be located in the Michigan Central district where Ford Motor Co. is restoring the old Michigan Central train station to develop self-driving vehicles.

