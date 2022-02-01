Milestone Monday: Godfrey, Hulke amass 1,000-career points

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A few local high school basketball stars reached new heights in their careers, Monday night.

In Mankato, the 13-4 Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team defeated Nicollet 88-57 courtesy of a 48 point, 11 rebound night from junior guard Lawson Godfrey. Godfrey surpassed 1,000-career points in the victory while setting a new school record for points scored in a game.

In Nicollet, the 11-8 Raiders girls’ basketball squad topped Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 92-68. Early in the first quarter, senior guard Marah Hulke reached 1,000-career points and finished with a double double. Hulke’s 31 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals led the floor.

Taking shape in Madelia, the Blackhawk boys’ basketball team saw senior point guard Ja’Sean Glover set a new school record of 60 points in a game. Glover also tallied 8 assists and 5 boards in the Blackhawks 88-50 win over Cleveland.

