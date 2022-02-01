Minnesota lawmakers return to St. Paul for beginning of new session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Legislature is back in session as of noon on Monday.

Top priorities this session include how to handle a $7.7 billion surplus and about $1 billion in federal aid. Of course, lawmakers will also decide what to include in a bonding bill.

Priorities like rising crime rates, boosts to education funding and reducing taxes were among the agendas of DFL Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature as lawmakers reconvened.

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) also listed the Senate DFL’s own goals.

“Our basic priorities are a strong economy, safe communities and a healthy Minnesota. By that, we mean to be working on jobs, basic support for working men and women, support for reducing crime and the things that cause crime and then health care access and affordability,” Frentz said.

Minnesota lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday with a $7.7 billion surplus.

“I’m a little more prudent, careful about the handling of the cash, but the district I represent is all saying please give it back,” Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Fairmont) said.

Walz and Democrats want to use the funds on several programs, while Senate Republicans want to give that money back to Minnesotans in the form of permanent tax cuts.

“But we do have some responsibilities that need to be taken care of. One is the repayment of a federal loan for an unemployment insurance fund, the UI fund, and that could possibly come out of the $1.15 billion we still have remaining from the American Rescue Plan money from last year. And then we still have a commitment on the table for our frontline workers, nursing home workers, group homes, nurses. I’d like to take care of that,” Rosen explained.

Frentz says he’s in favor of tax cuts as well.

“I would like to see us use at least half of the surplus to return it to the taxpayers, either in the form of support for tax cuts, direct rebates, energy assistance, frontline workers and our small businesses.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.