Old Town Mankato to host Indigenous Arts Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Old Town Mankato is hosting an Indigenous Art Festival this week.

The event will run Thursday through Sunday from 10 to 4.

The festival will feature Anishinaabe artist Heather Friedl in The Hub. She will create a snow sculpture over the course of the three-day event.

Organizers have outfitted the empty office space in the Frost Plaza building above Wooden Spoon with indigenous artwork and spaces for an Indigenous Vendor Market.

The festival will also feature classes taught on various facets of indigenous culture and performances by the Upstream Singers.

”A lot of people are glad to have that platform, specifically for specialized goods. It’s a really great way for people to see different things that they normally don’t get to see and uplift those things so that people can experience those things,” said event organizer Justin Ek.

Alongside the indigenous market and classes, the festival will also host screenings of the Dakota 38+2 documentary.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.