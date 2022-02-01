One dead in Cannon Falls workplace incident

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – Cannon Falls Police have confirmed one person is dead after a workplace accident at Sustane Natural Fertilizer.

Lieutenant Joseph Berg says at 5:59 a.m. Goodhue County Sheriff Dispatch received an emergency call at Sustane Natural Fertilizer where an employee was pulled into a machine and was unresponsive.

Cannon Falls Police Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the employee, a 37-year-old male, was deceased. Assisting at the scene was Cannon Falls Fire Department, Cannon Falls Ambulance.

Further investigation of how the victim died will be conducted by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office of Southern Minnesota

Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be conducting an investigation.

Cannon Falls Police released information today that also included this statement: “Our deepest condolences are with the family and employees whom are enduring this tragic incident.”

Sustane Natural Fertilizer is located at 310 Holiday Ave. in Cannon Falls. According to its website, it is the world’s leading manufacturer of granulated, organic and natural base slow-release nitrogen fertilizers.

The company’s products are manufactured in Minnesota and are used locally, regionally and internationally. The headquarters are in Cannon Falls where, according to its website, 10-50 employees work.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.