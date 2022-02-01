Your Photos
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized last week, when he began to experience dizziness and fatigue, according to his chief of staff.

The 49-year-old Democrat checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday. His chief of staff, Carlos Sanchez, said the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

“Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance,” the statement released Tuesday said. “As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling.”

Luján is still in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, his office said.

“At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes,” Sanchez said.

A 50-50 split of the Senate has given Democrats control of the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris hold the tie-breaking vote.

___

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

