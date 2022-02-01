Teen hero: Albert Lea teen saves family from fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – An Albert Lea teen is being credited with saving her family’s life after their home started on fire over the weekend.

A 14-year-old girl alerted her family of the fire and they were able to get outside of the mobile home before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of gene street just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning, and found flames coming out of two windows after arriving.

They were able to put the fire out in about two hours.

According to the Albert Lea Fire Department, the 14-year-old alerted her two other family members who were in the home at the time and all three were able to get out safely.

The fire appears to be accidental, and crews estimate the damages to be around $20,000.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted with the response.

