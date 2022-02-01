Windom Area Health advancing their mammography technology

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime according to breastcancer.org

That’s why Windom Area Health is advancing their mammography technology from 2D to 3D.

“We can do their mammogram without hesitation with the fifteen degree slices. It compiles into one then we can reconstruct it into a 3D image,” Windom Area Health Radiology Technologist, Darci Jones said.

A 3D exam can greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect, finding 20-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, and reducing callbacks by up to 40%.

The Genius™ 3D Mammography technology is giving women a better chance to detect early and fight breast cancer.

“Before when we took 2D it only took one image. It was hard because it only took a straight image and we have a lot of people now that are younger that have dense breasts. So, that is typical and normal and we always had to send them elsewhere,” Jones explained.

“Prior, you know that truck would come in two times a month and our patients would have to wait for that truck to arrive if they needed the 3D service,” Windom Area Health PR/Marketing Coordinator, Emily Saffert stated.

The game has now changed and Windom Area Health employees are over the moon about the ability to help each and every patient that walks through their doors.

“I feel great that we can offer it to the community. All different patients and I feel more welcomed, more up to date. People can come in and say is this 3D and I can say yes. Like happy, ready to go and to give them the best patient care possible,” Jones said.

To date, more than 8 million women have been screened with this advanced screening system.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.