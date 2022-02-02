Your Photos
Blue Earth Co. Sheriff’s Office creates new reserve unit

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new Non-Licensed Reserve Unit and are accepting applications now.(KEYC News Now)
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new Non-Licensed Reserve Unit and are accepting applications now.

The Sheriff’s Office has developed the reserve unit to aid sworn law enforcement officers and staff.

Minnesota statute defines a reserve officer as an individual whose services are utilized by a law enforcement agency to provide supplementary assistance at special events, traffic or crowd control, and administrative or clerical assistance.

Reserve officer duties do not include enforcement of criminal laws, and they do not have the ability to arrest individuals or carry a firearm on duty.

Applicants for the new unit must be a U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and possess a valid state driver’s license.

Election season kicks off with caucuses
