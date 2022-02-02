Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Canada trucker protest continues into 5th day

A lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest continues...
A lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest continues in Ottawa.(CNN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The trucker convoy protests enter a 5th day in Canada’s capital on Wednesday.

Some vow they will protest until their demands to end vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are met. Patience is wearing thin for local residents and officials.

As their numbers dwindle, protesters amused themselves with the national pastime of hockey, playing for what they called the Unity Cup.

Some said they haven’t slept, and they need just 12 hours to feed their kids.

But the big rigs remain parked across from Parliament Hill, and around the city’s downtown core. Unable to refuel, diesel is brought in by hand to keep engines running and truck cabs warm overnight.

Souvenirs were on sale. One resisting mask rules, another with the yellow Star of David of the kind forced on Jews in the Holocaust.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told them it’s time to go home.

“I get it, I hear you. But we have to let the people of Ottawa live their lives,” Ford said.

City officials have lost patience with the noise and disruption.

“I call on the federal government to step in. This is federal jurisdiction. This should be turned over to the RCMP,” said Ottawa City Counselor Catherine McKenney.

That cal was rejected by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

“Local law enforcement will make those decisions on an independent basis,” Mendicino said.

Ottawa police say they won’t ticket and tow just yet. Their former chief says it’s no longer just a protest, it’s an occupation.

As for the demands to end COVID measures, the government won’t negotiate.

“The organizers of this protest have discredited themselves with all of their rhetoric and their commitment to overthrowing the government, some past statements and current statements that are hateful, that are racist and that are scary,” Ottawa Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

While many are planning on staying for the long haul, some protesters are talking about taking their trucks to Toronto for a protest at the Ontario legislature for a demonstration on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
Human remains found following rural Nicollet house fire
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning

Latest News

FILE - Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) sets up a play during the first half of...
Angel McCoughtry signs with Minnesota Lynx
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right,...
Senate Dem leader meets with Biden to talk Supreme Court
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit against NFL even if hired as coach
A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
HBCU bomb threat caller described elaborate plot to police
This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes.
Oath Keepers leader talks to Jan. 6 panel from federal jail