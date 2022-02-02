Your Photos
Doctor expected to testify in trial of 3 cops in Floyd death

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A more detailed trial schedule for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been set for next March, according to an order made public Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Last month, a judge pushed the trial of Lane, Kueng and Thao out to next March, in part because he wanted publicity from the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin to cool down, and partly to allow a federal case against the officers to go forward first.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A medical doctor from out-of-state was expected to be among the government’s next witnesses as testimony continues in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights.

Federal prosecutors say Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene.

The May 2020 killing triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Prosecutors said they plan to call a doctor to the stand Wednesday, though they did not publicly share the physician’s name.

