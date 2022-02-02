Doctor expected to testify in trial of 3 cops in Floyd death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A medical doctor from out-of-state was expected to be among the government’s next witnesses as testimony continues in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights.

Federal prosecutors say Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene.

The May 2020 killing triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Prosecutors said they plan to call a doctor to the stand Wednesday, though they did not publicly share the physician’s name.

