Election season kicks off with caucuses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s precinct caucuses were held statewide Tuesday evening, officially kicking off the 2022 election season.

In Blue Earth County, Democrats held theirs virtually while Republicans met at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Caucuses are the first of many meetings where parties endorse candidates, select delegates and set party platforms.

At future conventions, party delegates will endorse candidates, including for governor.

On the Republican side, seven candidates are vying for Gov. Tim Walz’s seat.

The party is also looking to flip the secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor offices.

Caucus attendees heard from gubernatorial candidates Tuesday.

“It was important to hear from them because one of the first things that the meetings, the precinct meetings, are going to be doing is a straw poll about who they prefer as candidate for governor,” said Blue Earth County Republican Chair Yvonne Simon.

Democrats meanwhile hold all state offices at the moment.

Though it was a virtual event, the DFL still had sites open for information where a handful of volunteers came out.

“To help the party and to be a part of the process. I think it’s important for people to remain active in politics,” volunteer Fred Slocum said.

Caucus results will be posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.