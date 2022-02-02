Faribault woman fatally struck by deputy’s vehicle remembered by friends

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — Stephanie Olson-Wesley was a mother, a grandmother, and a friend. In the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 29, the Faribault woman was fatally struck by a Rice County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in the 8000 block of Morristown Boulevard.

Those close to her remember what kind of friend they had in Olson-Wesley.

“She is the girl that everybody knows, she’s funny, her laugh, just thinking, I could hear her laugh. It’s a laugh that just makes you laugh with her, even if it is just a dumb joke you laugh because her laugh is funny,” Tracy Sunde said.

The 52-year-old spent years playing and coaching softball with friends and making more along the way.

The community has responded to her death by making a memorial on the side of Morristown Boulevard that is accompanied by flowers and candles.

Dawn Shook and Stephanie Olson-Wesley grew close together over the years playing softball. Now, after her death, Shook has started a GoFundMe for the Wesley family to help pay for the funeral expenses.

“I have known Steph for so long, and she has helped me with so many aspects of my life,” Shook said. “Her kids kind of became my kids, even though we kind of drifted away, I instantly felt like she was telling me ‘take care of my kids, Dawn, take care of my kids, make sure they are ok.’”

According to her friends, Olson-Wesley’s grandchildren were her world; she cared for them when her daughter wasn’t available.

“I know she is looking down, and she is thanking the whole town for banding together and taking care of her children and her grandchildren,” Shook added.

Throughout her life, Olson-Wesley’s impact on others was contagious, and those connections ran deep.

“I think that she understood me, more I think than most people,” Sunde said. “I am kind of a hard person to figure out and she definitely figured me out.”

Shook started a GoFundMe to raise money for Olson-Wesley’s funeral costs. Due to a disability, Olson-Wesley did not have life insurance. The GoFundMe has raised over $3,000 of the initial $10,000 goal.

Visitation will be held Thursday at Parker Kohl Funeral Home.

