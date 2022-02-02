GFW School lockdown initiated this morning

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.

According to the district’s superintendent, The Gibbon police department and GFW schools implemented its crisis plan to ensure student safety.

School staff says there is no credible threat and the issue has been resolved.

The superintendent is not specifying which school in the district was in lockdown.

GFW is also offering emotional support to their students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.