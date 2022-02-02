Your Photos
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning

FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.

According to the district’s superintendent, The Gibbon police department and GFW schools implemented its crisis plan to ensure student safety.

School staff says there is no credible threat and the issue has been resolved.

The superintendent is not specifying which school in the district was in lockdown.

GFW is also offering emotional support to their students and staff.

