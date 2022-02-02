Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Grassley supports troops to Eastern Europe, talks Supreme Court nominee

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S....
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met with President Joe Biden on the current vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, of Iowa, says he supports the president’s move to send additional troops to Eastern Europe amid Russian tensions with Ukraine.

Grassley says the move will reinforce the United States’ willingness to protect NATO allies. He also says the troops, which are deployed to countries surrounding Ukraine, but not Ukraine itself, will send a strong signal to Russia that an invasion of Ukraine cannot expand past that country.

“Well, I do support it. But even if I didn’t support it, the president has the constitutional authority as commander-in-chief to do that. I think that there’s great nervousness in Europe generally,” said Grassley.

Grassley also says the U.S. should “beef up” the defensive weapons being sent to Ukraine.

On the Supreme Court, Grassley said he did not give President Joe Biden a recommendation for a potential nominee. Grassley met with the president, vice-president and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

He also declined to publicly announce any recommendation, instead saying he’ll evaluate whoever the president picks on their merits.

“And I don’t have a suggestion. That’s the president’s responsibility. And then if I did I’d suggest something to him, and particularly if it became public, and then maybe he didn’t nominate that person, then maybe people would draw the conclusion that I’d vote against it because he didn’t take who I said he should take,” said Grassley.

Grassley says he told the president that senators from both sides of the aisle should have a chance to meet one-on-one with any Supreme Court nominee prior to a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato

Latest News

How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, competitions
Due to the conflicting issue, Verizon and AT&T will temporarily limit 5G service around some...
5G signals are disrupting airports and aircrafts across the nation
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Iowa Fraud Fighters warn to look out for ‘romance scams’ as we near Valentine’s Day
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments