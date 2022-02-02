Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato.

Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions for crimes involving young girls he knew, ages two and four.

The 55-year-old served prison time for both offenses. He was released in 2009 and completed post-release community supervision in 2019.

Perry’s Level 3 status indicates the highest risk of re-offending.

It’s the only level that requires broad notification and a public meeting from law enforcement agencies.

Mankato Department of Public Safety conducted a virtual meeting on Monday.

Perry is reportedly homeless and living within Mankato. He is no longer under any correctional supervision.

“That’s a risk-enhancer. Being homeless, being destabilized really does make it much more difficult for those with identifiable issues to get the support and structure they need,” said Brad VanderVegt of the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Perry will remain on the sex offender registry until 2029.

He’s 5′6″, 268 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Public safety officials say his photo will be updated every year to keep up with changing appearances.

The full video is located below for anyone who missed Monday’s public notification meeting.

