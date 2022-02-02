Your Photos
Iowa governor discusses tax reform proposal that would eliminate retirement income taxes

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds discusses tax reform plan.
Iowa's Gov. Reynolds discusses tax reform plan.
By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DES MOINES (KTIV) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced a new tax reform proposal that she says will benefit every taxpayer in Iowa.

Reynolds discussed the details of her new tax plan in Des Moines at a book-binding company called LBS. She says the proposed tax plan will eliminate taxes on retirement income.

Under this new plan, Iowans age 55 and older will be exempt from the state tax on retirement income earned from individual retirement account distributions, taxable pensions and annuities starting in the 2023 tax year.

Governor Reynolds’ tax plan would also reduce individual income tax to what she called a “flat and fair” 4% by 2026. She says all Iowans who pay income tax will see significant cash savings, and just the first year alone could save taxpayers almost $500 million.

“There’s never been a better time for bold, yet practical tax reform that meets the priorities of the state, allows Iowans to keep more of what they earn, and creates a highly competitive tax system,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This historic tax cut will benefit every taxpayer, and turbocharge widespread, broad-based prosperity in our state, and most importantly, it rewards hard work.”

If passed, Reynolds’ proposed tax bill will move Iowa’s income tax rate from one of the highest to the fifth lowest in the nation. She says these cuts will occur gradually and responsibly so the state can continue to protect priorities like education and public safety.

Reynolds claims they will not be irresponsible on issues that are still important to Iowans and will continue to run projections to look at numbers.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

