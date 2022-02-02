Your Photos
Lady Bulldogs dominate St. Cloud State en route to 5-1 victory

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD Lady Bulldogs hit the ice in St. Cloud and downed the Huskies 5-1 en route to their third straight victory.

UMD was once again led by their top line in the win with Elizabeth Giguere scoring three points in the victory. Kylie Hanley, Mannon McMahon, Taylor Anderson and Gabbie Hughes would also add goals in the win propelling the Bulldogs to 17-8 on the year.

UMD now prepares for one of their toughest battles of the season as they take on third ranked Wisconsin in a weekend series in Madison.

