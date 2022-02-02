Your Photos
Lawmakers decline to take action on Noem’s ‘heartbeat abortion bill’

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House State Affairs committee has taken the unusual step of declining to introduce a bill sponsored by Gov. Kristi Noem that would have restricted abortions in the state.

The committee on Tuesday did not take any action on Noem’s “heartbeat bill”, which would prohibit abortions after a heartbeat can be detected.

House speaker, Spencer Gosch says, “The governor doesn’t have the ability to introduce legislation, that’s our job. She can recommend language but to refer to what she has as a bill is inappropriate because we chose not to make it a bill.”

Noem says she’s disappointed by the committees’ decision.

“It’s been decades since the legislature has refused to even give a bill gets a hearing,” Noem told Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss. “It’s an important issue. I think overwhelmingly, across South Dakota and across the country, this is an issue that people care about. And I’m disappointed in their action today.”

Republican lawmakers moved on the argument that Noem’s proposal could jeopardize other legal battles between the state and Planned Parenthood. The governor said lawmakers refused to take action “based on the advice” of an out-of-state lawyer from New Jersey.

Other states, most notably Texas, have enacted similar bills banning abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, which is essentially six weeks. The Texas bill is facing legal challenges, but the Supreme Court allowed the law to remain in effect while these cases are being heard in federal court.

The bill can still be introduced in the legislature if a lawmaker decides to sponsor it, but the deadline for legislators to introduce new bills is Tuesday.

You can read the proposed heartbeat legislation here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

