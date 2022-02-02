Lawmakers react: Texas-Style abortion ban bill introduced to Minnesota legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A proposed bill is causing some controversy as the second day of the legislative session continues here in Minnesota. On Monday, a Texas-style abortion ban bill was introduced by Representative Tim Miller and both sides of the aisle are speaking out.

The 1973 supreme court decision, Roe v. Wade, which established the right to an abortion, could be overturned in the next few months.

That is why the fight over reproductive rights continues here in Minnesota.

“The Texas-style, as what they refer to it, takes a civil path,” said Miller. “We need to have the discussion about that life that is inside the mother.”

Many members of the house, with the majority DFL, oppose the bill.

“There is no exception in this bill for a woman who is raped, a pregnancy that is the result of incest or even the age of the woman,” said Rep. Tina Liebling. “Basically the woman has absolutely no say under this bill that was introduced.”

Rep. Miller says his goal right now is to just open up a conversation.

“It’s naïve to think that this is going to pass the House of Representatives,” Miller said.

“I think this bill is a warning to Minnesotans about what they will see if Republicans are in charge and are able to pass this. He’s correct this is not getting a hearing. I am the chair of the committee that would have to hear this bill in the house. This bill is not getting a hearing in the house,” said Liebling.

Miller actually introduced four pro-life bills and says he is confident one will have a fighting chance of getting through the legislature, calling it more of a “women’s health bill”.

“It basically says if you’re going to take a chemical abortion, you need to see a doctor first,” said Miller.

Thousands of bills will be introduced by the end of this session, but according to Rep. Liebling, one thing is for sure,

“The governor would certainly not sign this kind of a bill,” Liebling said.

Miller tells KTTC he knows a bill like this is going to take time. In fact, he says he is willing to work on it for the rest of his life if he has to.

