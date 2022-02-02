Your Photos
Mankato Clinic encourages people to ‘Go Red for Women’ Friday

The Mankato Clinic is encouraging people to wear red Friday to raise awareness about women’s heart health.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic is encouraging people to wear red Friday to raise awareness about women’s heart health.

It’s all part of the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women’ campaign.

The annual initiative aims to bring attention to cardiovascular disease. It’s the number one killer of women, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined, and AHA says 45% of females age 20 and older already have it.

Staying active and eating a balanced diet can boost heart health, and there are ways to know your potential risk for a cardiac event before it occurs.

“Talking to your doctor about the basic screenings: the blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, lab work and then we can do 10-year risk calculations for most people to figure out what are the odds that a person may have a cardiac event in the next 10 years or so,” explained Dr. Mankpreet Kanwar, M.D., a cardiologist at the Mankato Clinic.

The Go Red for Women movement goes beyond one day. Throughout the year, it supports lifesaving research and public policy advancements.

Let’s go! #WearRedDay is this Friday. So crank up the tunes, get on your feet and rock your red for women’s heart health.

Posted by American Heart Association on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

