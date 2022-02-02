Minneapolis sheriff convicted of DUI won’t seek re-election

MINNEAPOLS (AP) -- A Minneapolis sheriff who was convicted of drunken driving says he won’t seek re-election in November.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has faced calls for his resignation for crashing his county-issued sport utility vehicle in December after drinking at a conference in Alexandria. His blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

Hutchinson said initially that he had no plans to step down.

The Star Tribune reports that he said in a statement he won’t run again.

Hutchinson was convicted of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and agreed as part of his plea deal to undergo random drug and alcohol testing. He was ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol.

