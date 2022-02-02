(AP) — The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

1. Park Center 15-1

2. Shakopee 15-1

3. East Ridge 13-2

4. Wayzata 12-4

5. Minnetonka 12-3

6. Eastview 13-3

7. Hopkins 12-4

8. Osseo 12-5

9. Owatonna 13-2

10. Farmington 11-6

CLASS 3A

1. Totino-Grace 12-5

2. Columbia Heights 14-0

3. South St. Paul 17-0

4. DeLaSalle 11-5

5. Princeton 15-1

6. Orono 11-4

7. Alexandria 12-4

8. North Branch 14-4

9. Austin 9-7

10. Mankato West 12-4

CLASS 2A

1. Caledonia 16-0

2. Minneapolis North 10-3

3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 17-0

4. Lake City 12-3

5. Minnehaha Academy 5-7

6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 15-4

7. Maple River 16-2

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17-1

9. Rockford 16-2

10. Annandale 13-2

CLASS 1A

1. Hayfield 17-1

2. Cass Lake Bena 14-0

3. Martin County West 16-1

4. Ashby14-1

5. New York Mills 15-1

6. Henning 15-1

7. Mankato Loyola 13-4

8. Rushford-Peterson 12-4

9. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 17-2

10. Sacred Heart 14-1

