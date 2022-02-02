Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
(AP) — The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
CLASS 4A
- 1. Park Center 15-1
- 2. Shakopee 15-1
- 3. East Ridge 13-2
- 4. Wayzata 12-4
- 5. Minnetonka 12-3
- 6. Eastview 13-3
- 7. Hopkins 12-4
- 8. Osseo 12-5
- 9. Owatonna 13-2
- 10. Farmington 11-6
CLASS 3A
- 1. Totino-Grace 12-5
- 2. Columbia Heights 14-0
- 3. South St. Paul 17-0
- 4. DeLaSalle 11-5
- 5. Princeton 15-1
- 6. Orono 11-4
- 7. Alexandria 12-4
- 8. North Branch 14-4
- 9. Austin 9-7
- 10. Mankato West 12-4
CLASS 2A
- 1. Caledonia 16-0
- 2. Minneapolis North 10-3
- 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 17-0
- 4. Lake City 12-3
- 5. Minnehaha Academy 5-7
- 6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 15-4
- 7. Maple River 16-2
- 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17-1
- 9. Rockford 16-2
- 10. Annandale 13-2
CLASS 1A
- 1. Hayfield 17-1
- 2. Cass Lake Bena 14-0
- 3. Martin County West 16-1
- 4. Ashby14-1
- 5. New York Mills 15-1
- 6. Henning 15-1
- 7. Mankato Loyola 13-4
- 8. Rushford-Peterson 12-4
- 9. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 17-2
- 10. Sacred Heart 14-1
