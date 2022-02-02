Your Photos
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

FILE — Maple River's Zach Herrmann is pictured on the court in this undated KEYC file photo.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

  • 1. Park Center 15-1
  • 2. Shakopee 15-1
  • 3. East Ridge 13-2
  • 4. Wayzata 12-4
  • 5. Minnetonka 12-3
  • 6. Eastview 13-3
  • 7. Hopkins 12-4
  • 8. Osseo 12-5
  • 9. Owatonna 13-2
  • 10. Farmington 11-6

CLASS 3A

  • 1. Totino-Grace 12-5
  • 2. Columbia Heights 14-0
  • 3. South St. Paul 17-0
  • 4. DeLaSalle 11-5
  • 5. Princeton 15-1
  • 6. Orono 11-4
  • 7. Alexandria 12-4
  • 8. North Branch 14-4
  • 9. Austin 9-7
  • 10. Mankato West 12-4

CLASS 2A

  • 1. Caledonia 16-0
  • 2. Minneapolis North 10-3
  • 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 17-0
  • 4. Lake City 12-3
  • 5. Minnehaha Academy 5-7
  • 6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 15-4
  • 7. Maple River 16-2
  • 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 17-1
  • 9. Rockford 16-2
  • 10. Annandale 13-2

CLASS 1A

  • 1. Hayfield 17-1
  • 2. Cass Lake Bena 14-0
  • 3. Martin County West 16-1
  • 4. Ashby14-1
  • 5. New York Mills 15-1
  • 6. Henning 15-1
  • 7. Mankato Loyola 13-4
  • 8. Rushford-Peterson 12-4
  • 9. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 17-2
  • 10. Sacred Heart 14-1

