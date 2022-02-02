Your Photos
Multiple crews respond to rural Nicollet house fire

Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
By Nick Beck
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews were called to the report of a house fire in Nicollet County early Wednesday morning.

The home, on 461st avenue, also known as County Road 23, was closed for a short time but has since re-opened.

We are working to get more details.

Temperatures at the time of the fire were in the single digits below zero with wind chills around -20.

