Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No. 10 Kansas beats No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 without Agbaji

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State 70-61.

McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12). Kansas was without Ochai Agbaji because of COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
Human remains found following rural Nicollet house fire
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning

Latest News

FILE - Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) sets up a play during the first half of...
Angel McCoughtry signs with Minnesota Lynx
The organization is reaching out to the community for help on some possible ideas.
Rochester Flyers search for new practice facility
A look back at when Tom Brady took on the Hawkeyes.
Tom Brady officially calls it quits - a look back on his college career against the Hawkeyes
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
How many Olympic athletes hail from every state in the US