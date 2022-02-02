Your Photos
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video

A Dairy Queen in Owatonna is temporarily closed after a video showing employees throwing a customer’s food on the ground and the customer then slipping on ice.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — A Dairy Queen in Owatonna is temporarily closed after a video showing employees throwing a customer’s food on the ground and the customer then slipping on ice and falling went viral.

The incident happened Sunday. The video was sent to a Snapchat group called “DQ Behind the Scenes.” It was later uploaded to TikTok and Facebook.

I don’t know what the hell is wrong with ppl but if I did this at my job I would not have one!! Owatonna DQ!!

Posted by Andrea Boxrucker on Sunday, January 30, 2022

The Owatonna Dairy Queen’s parent company, Fourteen Foods, issued a statement on Tuesday saying the restaurant will remain closed until an investigation is complete.

(Facebook/Dairy Queen Grill & Chill)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

