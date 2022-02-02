Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — A Dairy Queen in Owatonna is temporarily closed after a video showing employees throwing a customer’s food on the ground and the customer then slipping on ice and falling went viral.
The incident happened Sunday. The video was sent to a Snapchat group called “DQ Behind the Scenes.” It was later uploaded to TikTok and Facebook.
The Owatonna Dairy Queen’s parent company, Fourteen Foods, issued a statement on Tuesday saying the restaurant will remain closed until an investigation is complete.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.