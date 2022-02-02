Pilot in Hutchinson plane crash dies, passenger in stable condition

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Hutchinson on Monday has died.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Dr. Richard Jolkovsky of Avon died from injuries sustained when the single-engine plane crashed in a field south of town

A passenger in the plane, 24-year-old Kyle Fiebelkorn of St. Louis Park, is currently hospitalized and reportedly in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.