Pilot in Hutchinson plane crash dies, passenger in stable condition

The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Hutchinson on Monday has died.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Hutchinson on Monday has died.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Dr. Richard Jolkovsky of Avon died from injuries sustained when the single-engine plane crashed in a field south of town

A passenger in the plane, 24-year-old Kyle Fiebelkorn of St. Louis Park, is currently hospitalized and reportedly in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the crash.

