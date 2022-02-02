Police shoot man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota state agency is investigating after a Minneapolis police officer was involved in a shooting downtown.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Jill Oliveira has confirmed that agents are investigating Wednesday’s shooting. She provided no other details and Minneapolis police haven’t responded to messages requesting information.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a longtime activist on policing and civil rights issues, posted on Facebook that she received a call from interim Chief Amelia Hoffman to tell her that police had shot and killed a man while serving a warrant.

Armstrong is among several people whom Mayor Jacob Frey named to a commission aimed at improving public safety in the city.

