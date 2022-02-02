Your Photos
Rochester Flyers search for new practice facility

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Special Olympics Team, known as the Rochester Flyers, is in need of a new location for its swim team to practice.

The organization is reaching out to the community for help on some possible ideas.

The Rochester Flyers have called the YMCA building home for the past 10 years, that is until the “Y” closed their doors at the end of January.

The Rochester YMCA building
The Rochester YMCA building(KTTC)

The swim team practiced there for an hour each week.

Now the group of 25 to 30 swimmers is struggling to find a new facility to practice at.

The team is unable to use the pools at any of the local schools because of COVID-19 guidelines.

Rochester Flyers Swim Team Head Coach Becky Cleveland says the Rochester Athletic Center (RAC) doesn’t have a big enough pool to accommodate them.

She says the team needs at least a 25-meter pool with at least four to five lanes, and would prefer lane lines.

“It was great to have the “Y” but now we’re kind of stuck because our season starts in March and we can’t get into the Rec Center, I’m assuming, because typically they want at least six months out,” Cleveland said. “So I’ve got nowhere to go.”

Cleveland says she has posted online to see if anyone has suggestions or ideas she hasn’t thought of yet or if anyone knows of someplace she doesn’t know about.

She says any ideas can be emailed to the Rochester Flyers at specialolympicsrochester@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

