Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Southern Minnesota police departments to implement body-worn-cameras

A police officer shows off a police body camera.
A police officer shows off a police body camera.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In an attempt to uphold transparency and accountability, many police departments across Minnesota have implemented body-worn-cameras for police officers while on duty.

The initiative has gained traction over the past couple of years, with governor Tim Walz last June ordering State Patrol officers and capitol police to wear body cameras.

On January 24th the city of Wells passed a body-worn camera policy to be implemented this year.

“It’s going to hold accountability to officers and it’s going to hold accountability to criminals. I believe that it may help deter criminals some too, when they see that and think ‘okay, they’re going to be able to see what’s happening, and we’re not going to be able to make up things. You know, it’s straight up,” said Wells police officer Eric Neubauer.

The city of Wells is currently working on ordering and receiving cameras, which are expected to be put into use this spring.

The Madelia Police Department adopted the technology early on, with officers wearing cameras since 2013.

The rest of Watonwan County has followed suit, with officers being equipped with cameras across the county.

Madelia police said that having body cameras has been beneficial in more ways than one.

“For us, having the cameras has been good for, you know review, for training purposes, especially with our new officers, being able to go back and review a traffic stop or some incident to give them good feedback or improve their response to a scene,” explained Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher.

Mankato has yet to implement body-worn-cameras on officers, but passed the implementation into the budget in December.

Mankato Public Safety says it will be discussing the purchasing and policy of these devices at future city council meetings.

Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.>

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
Human remains found following rural Nicollet house fire
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato

Latest News

Minnesota State forward Julian Napravnik (15) skates against Bemidji State during an NCAA...
Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik named CCHA Forward of the Month
Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik named CCHA Forward of the Month
Police lights file graphic.
Minneapolis officer serving warrant kills man in apartment
El Salvador's Roberto Dominguez, left, and United States' Christian Pulisic compete for...
Christian Pulisic benched as US makes 7 changes vs Honduras
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings