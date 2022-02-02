Southern Minnesota police departments to implement body-worn-cameras

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In an attempt to uphold transparency and accountability, many police departments across Minnesota have implemented body-worn-cameras for police officers while on duty.

The initiative has gained traction over the past couple of years, with governor Tim Walz last June ordering State Patrol officers and capitol police to wear body cameras.

On January 24th the city of Wells passed a body-worn camera policy to be implemented this year.

“It’s going to hold accountability to officers and it’s going to hold accountability to criminals. I believe that it may help deter criminals some too, when they see that and think ‘okay, they’re going to be able to see what’s happening, and we’re not going to be able to make up things. You know, it’s straight up,” said Wells police officer Eric Neubauer.

The city of Wells is currently working on ordering and receiving cameras, which are expected to be put into use this spring.

The Madelia Police Department adopted the technology early on, with officers wearing cameras since 2013.

The rest of Watonwan County has followed suit, with officers being equipped with cameras across the county.

Madelia police said that having body cameras has been beneficial in more ways than one.

“For us, having the cameras has been good for, you know review, for training purposes, especially with our new officers, being able to go back and review a traffic stop or some incident to give them good feedback or improve their response to a scene,” explained Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher.

Mankato has yet to implement body-worn-cameras on officers, but passed the implementation into the budget in December.

Mankato Public Safety says it will be discussing the purchasing and policy of these devices at future city council meetings.

