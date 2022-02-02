Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month

Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.(@ELONMUSK/SPACEX/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - SpaceX has opened pre-orders for its new high-performance internet service, Starlink Premium.

Elon Musk announced the new service, which starts at $500 per month. The antenna is an additional $2,500.

Starlink Premium advertises speeds up to 500 megabits per second – about twice as fast as Starlink’s regular service.

However, the average household is not the target for Starlink Premium – it’s geared toward small businesses.

SpaceX says deliveries of the service are set to start later this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
Human remains found following rural Nicollet house fire
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

This image shows $100 bills.
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
In this photo provided by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, is a wandering chicken that...
Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area
Brian Flores accused the NFL of racial discrimination. (WPLG, GETTY IMAGES, U.S. DISTRICT COURT...
Fired NFL coach Flores sues league, teams for alleged racial bias
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years