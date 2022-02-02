S.S. Boutique awarded grant from Andreas Foundation, moves to new location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — S.S. Boutique is celebrating a $20,000 donation from the Andreas Foundation.

It comes shortly after the Mankato-based nonprofit moved to a new facility on Fifth Street.

It’s now operating in the Fitzgerald Middle School building, and its thrift sales have been moved online.

The new space provides room for the organization to expand with the community’s growing need for clothing and necessities.

***Donation Hours 12-4 Tues-Sat*** ***Donation Location: 110 N 5th St Door F7***

Last year, S.S. Boutique helped more people than ever before.

It served more than 1,000 locals with walk-in and social media requests. That’s in addition to helping 850 others through partnering agencies. Of that 850, over 500 were kids 18 and younger.

S.S. Boutique says the Andreas Foundation helped it keep operations moving after a busy year.

“We got a super gracious grant from Andreas Foundation, $20,000, which literally took us from almost nothing to being able to have a year’s budget including having our employee continue on with us, which is super important,” explained Jaime Spaid, co-director at S.S. Boutique.

S.S. Boutique is accepting donations Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to four.

