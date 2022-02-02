Sun Country adds nonstop flights from RST to Fort Myers, Phoenix

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester International Airport (RST) now has new nonstop flight options for those looking to escape to warmer destinations.

Sun Country Airlines has partnered with RST to bring nonstop seasonal air service to Fort Myers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona.

This is the first time Sun Country planes will fly in and out of RST.

Nonstop @SunCountryAir service to 🌵 Phoenix AND 🌴 Fort Myers is departing next week! Enjoy easy access to two amazing new vacation destinations from RST starting February 3!



Get excited and start dreaming here: https://t.co/qc8AeDfF9q #FlyRST #SunCountry pic.twitter.com/mAwATZiW56 — Rochester Airport (@flyrst) January 27, 2022

Starting Thursday, February 3, Sun Country flights between RST and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to Fort Myers will begin. This will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

Service from RST to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) will begin on Friday, February 4, also operating twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

The routes will be operated using Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 186 seats, two class configuration.

“Congratulations to Sun Country Airlines on their ongoing expansions adding RST to their list of growing networks,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. “Minnesotans are familiar with Sun Country’s name for convenient and affordable travel and these new destinations will make it even easier to enjoy travel options to popular destinations for our residents and visitors.”

Tickets are available now for booking.

