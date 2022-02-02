Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sun Country adds nonstop flights from RST to Fort Myers, Phoenix

RST Sun Country
RST Sun Country(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester International Airport (RST) now has new nonstop flight options for those looking to escape to warmer destinations.

Sun Country Airlines has partnered with RST to bring nonstop seasonal air service to Fort Myers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona.

This is the first time Sun Country planes will fly in and out of RST.

Starting Thursday, February 3, Sun Country flights between RST and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to Fort Myers will begin. This will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

Service from RST to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) will begin on Friday, February 4, also operating twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

The routes will be operated using Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 186 seats, two class configuration.

“Congratulations to Sun Country Airlines on their ongoing expansions adding RST to their list of growing networks,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. “Minnesotans are familiar with Sun Country’s name for convenient and affordable travel and these new destinations will make it even easier to enjoy travel options to popular destinations for our residents and visitors.”

Tickets are available now for booking.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
Human remains found following rural Nicollet house fire
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning

Latest News

FILE - Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) sets up a play during the first half of...
Angel McCoughtry signs with Minnesota Lynx
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Abortion Ban Bill Introduced to Legislation
Abortion Ban Bill Introduced to Legislation
The organization is reaching out to the community for help on some possible ideas.
Rochester Flyers search for new practice facility
State data shows more than 60% of lodging locations not in compliance with state law