Superior's John Shuster selected to be U.S. flag bearer at Olympics

United States's skip John Shuster reacts during the men's final curling match against Sweden at...
United States's skip John Shuster reacts during the men's final curling match against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Team USA announced Wednesday that Northland native and Superior resident John Shuster would be a U.S. flag bearer as part of the parade of nations during the opening ceremony of the winter games Friday.

This is the first time a curler will have the honor of being a U.S. flag bearer.

Team Shuster, which this year also features Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, is looking to take home gold again following their gold medal win in the 2018 winter games.

Shuster will be joined by fellow U.S. flag bearer Elena Meyers Taylor, a bobsledder.

The opening ceremonies will kick off Friday at 5:30 a.m. central time.

The games will continue through February 20.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

