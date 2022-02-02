Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tom Brady officially calls it quits - a look back on his college career against the Hawkeyes

By Scott Saville
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In 1998 Tom Brady’s Michigan Wolverines took a trip to Kinnick Stadium, and Brady through four quarters Brady’s life wasn’t easy.

The future G.O.A.T. did something rare on October 9th, 1998, he threw two interceptions.

The defending national champions scored the first, and only, touchdown of the game, when Brady threw a TD pass to Tai Streets.

But after that, Brady threw two interceptions, both to Tarig Holman.

However, the Hawkeye offense couldn’t capitalize, and Michigan won 12-9.

The Hawkeyes finished Hayden Fry’s final year 3-8.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
Human remains found following rural Nicollet house fire
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning