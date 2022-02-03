2nd annual Battle of the Bartenders raising money for a great cause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mixing cocktails has more meaning over the next couple of weeks then ever before to a local Mankato bar The 507.

“Really taping into their creative mind and trying to do something different than what we normally do,” owner of The 507, Isaiah Pitchford said.

Over the next five weeks The 507′s mixologists will be slinging drinks in a one v one tournament every Wednesday night. Customers will vote to decide who has the best signature cocktails and advances to the next week’s contest.

“We basically ask our customers which one they like better. Whichever one they choose that bartender that gets the most votes, that bartender will go on to the next round. Then at the end of it all, whoever is the last one standing they get the money. Then they donate to the charity of their choice,”

Battle of the Bartenders isn’t just an exciting and creative way for the bartenders to show off their skills, the winner will get to donate every dollar raised to a cause of their choice.

“Everyone is in their own world, their own problem, their own routine. I think that it is very easy for other people to forget other people need help in all sorts of different ways. This is a way for our staff to buy into giving back to the community,” Pitchford stated.

“We want lidia to win, her charity is really special to her. It has to do with her and her son. She chose the Ronald McDonald and when she had her son, he was a premature. They stayed there and that helped her our a lot,” The 507 customer, Felicia Mandler explained.

This event is giving The 507 something to celebrate.

“We try to involved the community around, so I think that is really cool. Just to be a part of that here,” The 507 customer, Camile Thelemann said.

“I haven’t heard of any bar here that does Battle of the Bartenders, but also I think it is really cool that they have a charity event specifically here at the bar,” Mandler explained.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.