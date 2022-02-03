Your Photos
5G signals are disrupting airports and aircrafts across the nation

Due to the conflicting issue, Verizon and AT&T will temporarily limit 5G service around some airports(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 5G is the next big era in wireless technology, but it’s also impacting airports across the nation.

“The 5G actually uses the C-band frequencies which in an aircraft that will affect the radio altimeter, so when they are using the 5G it is interrupting our signal,” Minnesota state university, mankato director of aviation operations, James Dunn said.

The radio altimeter is one of the most important pieces of technology in many larger airplanes.

According to SkyBrary.com the radio altimeter measures how high a aircraft is flying above the ground.

Due to the conflicting issue, Verizon and AT&T will temporarily limit 5G service around some airports.

“They limit the power of the antennas around the airports, they can have exclusion zones where they don’t have antennas around the airports. They can also do where the power will limit majority of the issues. They also have the altitude for the antennas, make them shorter or less powerful,” Dunn stated.

5G has been rolled out in some cities in southern Minnesota like Fairmont, Springfield and a majority of Minnesota.

The exclusion zone policy won’t affect smaller airports across the state, such as Mankato’s.

“We don’t deal with radio altimeter in our aircraft. The smaller aircraft don’t use the radio altimeter. It’s more of a complex piece of equipment and a lot more expensive,” Dunn explained.

Although the 5G push-back won’t last forever, it’s a good cushion of time for airport officials to find a way around the complications.

