Duluth native Katie Vesterstein realizes Olypmic dreams with Estonia

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Since the time she could walk, Katie Vesterstein has been a skier.

She grew up cruising the slopes of Spirit Mountain in Duluth, Minnesota, where she first got involved with alpine ski racing.

At the age of 10, she made the decision to move down to the Twin Cities area to train with Eric Sailer. After five years in his program, she qualified for the junior national team, taking her endeavors to Park City, Utah.

Eventually, she walked on at the University of Utah, and worked her way onto a scholarship. In 2021, Vesterstein placed 10th in slalom at the NCAA Championships, en route to a team national championship with the Utes.

Based on her standing with FIS points, she qualified for the Olympics as a skier for Estonia. Katie has family roots in Estonia, the country her grandfather came from in the 1950′s when he moved to Duluth. Prior to qualifying, she established citizenship in Estonia to become eligible to ski with their team. She’s the only female alpine ski racer on the Estonian Olympic team.

Vesterstein will ski in the women’s slalom and giant slalom in Beijing. For the full Olympic games skiing schedule, click here.

