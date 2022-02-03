Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Duluth native Katie Vesterstein realizes Olypmic dreams with Estonia

Duluth native, Olympic ski racer
Duluth native, Olympic ski racer(KBJR)
By Matt Halverson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Since the time she could walk, Katie Vesterstein has been a skier.

She grew up cruising the slopes of Spirit Mountain in Duluth, Minnesota, where she first got involved with alpine ski racing.

At the age of 10, she made the decision to move down to the Twin Cities area to train with Eric Sailer. After five years in his program, she qualified for the junior national team, taking her endeavors to Park City, Utah.

Eventually, she walked on at the University of Utah, and worked her way onto a scholarship. In 2021, Vesterstein placed 10th in slalom at the NCAA Championships, en route to a team national championship with the Utes.

Based on her standing with FIS points, she qualified for the Olympics as a skier for Estonia. Katie has family roots in Estonia, the country her grandfather came from in the 1950′s when he moved to Duluth. Prior to qualifying, she established citizenship in Estonia to become eligible to ski with their team. She’s the only female alpine ski racer on the Estonian Olympic team.

Vesterstein will ski in the women’s slalom and giant slalom in Beijing. For the full Olympic games skiing schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato

Latest News

How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, competitions
Denver Broncos executive John Elway sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the...
Elway defends himself, says Flores interview was no sham
FILE - ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins poses in the booth before an NFL football game between the...
ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game next week
(Mike O'Brien/KCRG)
Top recruit becomes first to commit to University of Iowa women’s wrestling program
FILE - Student activists, some wearing masks with the colors of the pro-independence East...
Another Beijing Olympics with human rights still major issue