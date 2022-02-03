Your Photos
Give Kids a Smile happening at MSU

FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Education Program is offering free dental care to children.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Education Program is offering free dental care to children.

Give Kids a Smile is a state-wide event that helps kids get their dental needs free of charge to the patients.

They offer cleanings, x-rays and exams to children in-need.

MSU has been participating in this program since 2004, which helps out the dental students getting hands-on education.

MSU’s clinic had 75 patients who booked appointment’s for Give Kids a Smile.

