Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hartland community eagerly awaits spring rebuild

By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — On Dec. 15, an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Hartland. A devastating, historic weather pattern that spanned across most of the Midwest and Great Plains resulted in the first December tornado on record in Minnesota.

“It is kind of surreal to think about Dec. 15, having that type of weather and having that type of a storm,” Freeborn County Emergency Management Director Rich Hall said. “I don’t think we will see that again in my lifetime.”

Now, nearly two months later, the community is still recovering, with several buildings and homes still showing signs of damage from that historic night.

Since mid-December, the city of Hartland and surrounding communities that were impacted by the storms have been working with Hall, who has been assessing the damage and the totals and looking at what comes first in the recovery process.

(National Weather Service)

“They can start making determinations as far as what they are going to do and, of course, we would really like to see as far as a new bank here in town and bringing the post office back,” Hall said.

The Hartland Post Office was destroyed in the storm. Residents have been receiving their mail at the next closest post office in New Richland ever since.

So far, early damage estimates to infrastructure total more than $400,000. Final numbers are expected in the next two months.

“So what is next is people will continue to get estimates, and then I suspect this spring we will see a lot of contractors in town putting new roofs on and doing some demo of some buildings,” Hall explained.

That December day saw temperatures of over 60 degrees and winds approaching 115 mph. Now, snow-covered Hartland waits for the spring thaw so crews can finally get to work.

Caption

“We are looking forward to spring and continuing the clean-up efforts in Hartland this spring,” Hall stated.

The National Weather Service reported that 10 tornadoes officially touched down in Minnesota, with 19 more wreaking havoc across Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES:
Dec. 15 storms across north-central US classified as derecho
Several buildings were damaged in Hartland, Minnesota, as severe weather rolled through.
NWS confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado
A storm downed trees and caused damage to houses and buildings in Hartland, Minn., on...
Weather Service confirms seventh tornado in Freeborn County
A bank in Hartland, Minn., was damaged by a powerful storm on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Rudd Public Library shares photos of severe storm damage
"These photos break my heart," the library wrote in a Facebook post. "Thanks to some awesome...
Farm near Eyota deals with severe storm damage
Severe weather hits Southeast Minnesota
VIDEO: Firefighter sounds tornado siren by hand as storm hits
A tornado siren ended up being flung by the powerful storm that hit Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Hartland community comes together to clean up after historic EF-2 tornado
Community members clean up Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a historic tornado ripped through the...
Rudd community sees strong support as tornado cleanup continues
Rudd cleanup
Rochester man killed in Wednesday night storms
Green Bay police car with lights
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...

Most Read

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
Human remains found following rural Nicollet house fire
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning
GoFundMe created for family of Faribault woman fatally struck by officer’s vehicle
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video

Latest News

hockeyland premiere
Northern MN film “Hockeyland” premiere tour set for February
Hartland community eagerly awaits spring rebuild
MSU football adds 27.
SIGNING DAY: Area athletes make collegiate plans official
SIGNING DAY: Area athletes make collegiate plans official