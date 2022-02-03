Your Photos
How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, competitions

(Source: Associated Press)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KEYC) — The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are here and several of the competitions have already started ahead of Friday’s Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony doesn’t begin until Friday, but some of the competitions start before the ceremony so there’s enough time for everything to get in.

NBC’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins Friday morning at 5:30 a.m. CT. But before the Opening Ceremony even starts there’ll be plenty of competitions to watch on Thursday.

Below are livestream links for events happening Thursday night into Friday morning, including the Opening Ceremony. Weather, COVID-19 or other factors could change the schedule, so check the latest listings.

All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable or satellite authentication will be required. Livestreams will also be available on Peacock.

Opening Ceremony

Thursday/Friday competitions

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

