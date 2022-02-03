Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that expands the biofuels market in Iowa by requiring gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol unless they obtain an exemption because of inadequate equipment.

The bill passed 81 to 10 on Wednesday, with nine House members absent. It now moves to the Senate.

The bill requires existing gas stations that have compatible equipment to offer E15 — a blend of gasoline with 15% ethanol — from at least one pump by 2026.

Stations must meet the new mandate if they can upgrade equipment with state-funded grants within certain cost limits. After next January, any new gas stations or those that install new tanks, pumps and hoses must offer E15 from at least half of their available pumps.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato

Latest News

Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
Snowmobiling for a cause: Blizzard Tour raises more than $1.3 million for ALS Research
Snowmobiling for a cause: Blizzard Tour raises more than $1.3 million for ALS Research
How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, competitions
Due to the conflicting issue, Verizon and AT&T will temporarily limit 5G service around some...
5G signals are disrupting airports and aircrafts across the nation
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises