Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers debate bill over parental rights at school

A bill that would outline the rights parents have when it comes to what their children are...
A bill that would outline the rights parents have when it comes to what their children are taught in Iowa schools advanced in the Iowa legislature.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill that would outline the rights parents have when it comes to what their children are taught in Iowa schools advanced in the Iowa legislature.

The Senate Education Subcommittee passed it on Wednesday.

The bill would require prior written permission from parents for lessons which contain obscene material.

During a meeting with lawmakers yesterday, some parents expressed their concerns about some books available in schools.

This includes ones with LGBTQ plus topics.

“We are spinning our wheels and wasting our time, discussing if we should tell kids, if they’re girls or boys, cats or dogs, or anything else you want to name under the sun,” said Nicole Hasso, an Iowa mother. “What happened to teaching our kids reading, writing and arithmetic.”

But several groups are also concerned about protecting the confidentiality of a child when sharing information with a parent.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews respond to a fire in rural Nicollet in subzero temperatures.
UPDATE: Remains identified from rural Nicollet fire
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
FILE - Class has resumed at GFW Schools after going into lockdown earlier this morning.
GFW School lockdown initiated this morning
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
A homeless Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato. Leo Edward Perry has two first-degree...
Homeless Level 3 sex offender moves to Mankato

Latest News

Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
Snowmobiling for a cause: Blizzard Tour raises more than $1.3 million for ALS Research
Snowmobiling for a cause: Blizzard Tour raises more than $1.3 million for ALS Research
How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, competitions
Due to the conflicting issue, Verizon and AT&T will temporarily limit 5G service around some...
5G signals are disrupting airports and aircrafts across the nation
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises