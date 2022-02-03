Two people taken to hospital following morning Mankato apartment fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety firefighters were called to an apartment fire downtown Thursday morning.

Crews were called to 410 South Front Street just after 5:30 Thursday morning. That’s located next to the Mankato Place Mall. According to a release from the city, upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows of a second-floor apartment.

Two people in the apartment at the time of the fire were able to evacuate and were taken to the local hospital by ambulance. Injuries are currently unknown. Firefighters also helped remove two pets from the apartment safely and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with damages estimated at $40,000.

