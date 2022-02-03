Your Photos
Mayo, Bethany Lutheran College partner for new wellness center

The Mayo Clinic Health System is partnering with Bethany Lutheran College to create a new wellness center.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System is partnering with Bethany Lutheran College to create a new wellness center.

The 84,000 square foot facility holds a 68,000 square foot activity center with a 200-meter track and turf infield.

The partnership between the Mayo Clinic Health System and Bethany Lutheran College supports the smaller portion of the project, which includes the visible signage around the center.

In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System employees will also be able to use space in the building.

The college is excited about what the partnership is bringing to the table.

”It’s extremely exciting, first and foremost, to be able to now put out publicly that Mayo was a partner with this facility. It certainly may be an opportunity for other corporate sponsors to come forward to say maybe there is a portion of the facility that they too want to become engaged in. So we are excited about additional sponsorships that may be able to name in the future,” Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer said.

The wellness center is currently under construction and will be completed in around 12 months.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

