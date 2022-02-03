Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik named CCHA Forward of the Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State forward Julian Napravnik was named January’s CCHA Forward of the Month.

The senior from Bad Nauheim, Germany, helped the top-ranked Mavericks post an 8-1 record during the month, while Napravnik chipped in with six goals and eight assists.

Napravnik is second on the team with 33 points (13g/20a) in 26 games. Forward Nathan Smith leads the Mavericks and the nation with 41 points (15g/26a) this season.

Minnesota State, which was ranked No. 1 in the latest USCHO poll, is currently on a five-game winning streak ahead of a conference series at Bowling Green this weekend.

