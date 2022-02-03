Prep Athlete: Loyola’s Lawson Godfrey taking game to new heights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Loyola junior guard Lawson Godfrey set a new program record for points scored in a game (48) on Monday, while also reaching the 1,000 point milestone.

”He’s about as well-rounded basketball player as you can get,” Loyola Head Coach Sam Carlson said.

Lawson Godfrey continues to make improvements on the floor year after year, and it’s all coming together for one of the leaders on the state-ranked Crusaders.

“I’ve started attacking the rim more, and when you start seeing the ball go in any way possible, confidence is built up, built up, built up, and now I’m at the point I am now,” Godfrey said.

It doesn’t really matter where Godfrey gets the ball because the junior is a threat to score from anywhere on the floor by any means possible.

“I’m not exactly the biggest guy, I’m not exactly the most athletic guy, so I have to find a way to do that,” he said. “For me, that’s getting my shot up above the defender and kind of working around the rim to get the ball in the hoop no matter where the defender is.”

While Godfrey makes all those difficult shots look easy on game day, it’s all just a product of countless hours spent in the gym.

“He’s really worked hard, always has. I’ve been coaching him since 7th grade, I’ve never met a more intense kid. In 7th grade, I rarely saw him smile, he’s all business. He’s a bit happier now, but the biggest thing is he’s always put the work in,” Carlson described. “I remember after a game last year, we got off the bus around 11 p.m. and he went straight to Fitzgerald Gym, stayed here until 1 a.m. Just worked, didn’t shoot very well that night and worked on his craft. I think on nights like that it shows to the younger guys that hard work pays off, and there’s a reason he has 1,000 points as a junior.”

There is still plenty of time in Godfrey’s high school career to potentially reach the 2,000 point mark, but more importantly, the junior is focused on winning games with hopes of hoisting a section title with the Crusaders.

Godfrey’s leadership and scoring ability are why the junior is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

