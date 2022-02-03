SIGNING DAY: Area athletes make collegiate plans official

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Let’s start at Mankato East, Cougars with a few players signing and staying close to home in the NSIC. Defensive back Meer Othow is heading to Concordia St. Paul while quarterback Jacob Eggert is heading to Minnesota Duluth.

Both played big roles in helping the Cougars to a 6-3 record this season.

“Been dreaming about this day my whole life. Playing college football has been a dream of mine, for it to actually happen is a blessing,” said Meer Othow, Mankato East senior defensive back.

The two friends will turn into foes when the Golden Bears take on the Bulldogs in the coming years.

“It’s super awesome being teammates in high school and eventually play each other in college, I look forward to doing it,” said Jacob Eggert, Mankato East senior quarterback.

Those wouldn’t be the only two players from East signing. Cougar linebacker Nathan Drumm is having a whirlwind of a week after finalizing plans to join the hometown MSU-Mankato Mavericks.

“Coach Prosser reached out to me a few days ago, just asked ‘What’s up man?’ asked if we could have a meeting with the coaching staff. The whole coaching staff showed up at my house at 9:30, like eight of them. We just had a nice conversation, they gave me their offer and I committed a couple of hours after that,” said Drumm.

NSIC schools are a common theme, at Mankato West, kicker Drew Smook will suit up for Northern State. The specialist starred in multiple sports during his time at West, and hopes others opt to play both soccer and football during the fall.

“Definitely want to help put an emphasis on having soccer players be the kickers still because it’s challenging, but a fun challenge. There’s younger guys in the program that want to continue that tradition, and it’s beneficial to both sports,” said Drew Smook, Mankato West senior kicker/punter.

Smook and teammate Walker Britz both signing letters of intent. Britz made the most of his opportunity this season by taking over as the lead running back this year, setting the tone for the Class AAAAA state champions.

“Once I got my shot, I worked super hard, felt like I earned it, was the best guy and did the job,” said Britz.

Britz and his hard work ethic goes out west to Sioux Falls where the running back will suit up for Augustana, a program that’s coming off an appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Congratulations to all of our area athletes for signing those letters of intent.

Speaking of signing day, MSU football with 27 signings this period as the Mavericks hope to get back to the NCAA tournament this upcoming season.

This particular class is a sign of recruiting returning to normal after COVID shook up the entire collegiate landscape. One of the highlights from this year’s group is five star recruit Max Pelham, a kicker and punter from Ankeny, Iowa.

“You might see some of these signees on the football field this fall and that’s a good thing if you’re recruiting. From an experience standpoint, it’s not always the greatest thing, but we’re willing to take that risk. We feel there are two or three guys that will make contributions in the fall of 2022,” said Todd Hoffner, MSU head football coach.

There is also plenty of size in this year’s group as the Mavericks bolster the trenches.

“If they already are at 280-290, somewhere in there as an offensive lineman, that bodes well. We like to bodyfat test our lineman to make sure they aren’t carrying any extra weight. Signing defensive lineman that are 260-290 which we did today was a very good class for defensive tackles. We’re excited about the offensive line group, defensive line group. Luck and linemen will take you a long ways,” Hoffner added.

The Mavericks finished this past year with a 6-5 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.