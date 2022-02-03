Your Photos
Single-car crash in Zumbrota leaves one man dead

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Zumbrota, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after a single-car crash in Goodhue County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just after 12 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 58 at W 9th Street in Zumbrota.

Troopers said Wayne Peterson, 76, of Rochester, was driving north on Highway 58 when he lost control and hit a tree.

Peterson died as a result of the crash. The passenger, Sharon Peterson, 76, was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys with non life-threatening injuries.

